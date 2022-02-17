Pakistan squad start training for Test series against Australia

Pakistan cricket team head coach Saqlain Mushtaq. Photo: file

KARACHI: Pakistan cricket team head coach Saqlain Mushtaq Thursday said that the Green Shirts’ Test squad for the upcoming series against Australia have started training in Karachi.



The tour — which will be Australia's first in 24 years — is set to start in Rawalpindi with the opening Test to be played from March 4-8 and the four white-ball matches to be played from March 29 to April 5, according to a revised scheduled announced by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The players will attend sessions of physical, batting and bowling practice at the six-day training camp, Mushtaq told the journalists, adding that they were working to devise an effective strategy that will be seen in the ground during the clashes against Australia.

The Australian team should visit Pakistan without any fear, he said, adding that the entire nation is waiting for the Aussies.

Speaking on the occasion, he declared skipper Babar Azam “the best player of the world.” He said that they were working on Muhammad Hasnain’s bowling action and added that the nation would receive good news about it.

He maintained that the training camp will continue till February 23 in Karachi.

Replying to a question, he said that Muhammad Yousuf is a big name and if he was appointed on a permanent basis it will be beneficial for both him and the Pakistan team.

He maintained that they will have to focus on their preparations. He added that home advantage will not be enough against Austria.

PCB announces revised schedule of Australia’s tour to Pakistan

On February 4, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Cricket Australia (CA) had announced a revised itinerary for the Australia men’s cricket team’s tour of Pakistan during the current calendar year.

The tour is set to start and end in Rawalpindi with the opening Test to be played from March 4-8 and the four white-ball matches to be played from March 29 to April 5, a statement from the PCB had said.

Australia last toured Pakistan in 1998 when Mark Taylor's team recorded a 1-0 win from the three-Test series.

The tour will comprise three Tests, three ODIs, and one T20I.

The change in the first Test venue means that the second Test will be played in Karachi from 12-16 March and the third in Lahore from 21-25 March.

"The schedule has been revised to ease logistical and operational challenges as well as to avoid Pakistan Day rehearsals, which usually commence in Islamabad in the second week of March," the statement had said.

پاکستان کرکٹ ٹیم کے ہیڈ کوچ ثقلین مشتاق کی میڈیاسے گفتگو

کراچی:خوشی ہے آسٹریلیا کی ٹیم پاکستان آرہی ہے،ثقلین مشتاق

کراچی:آسٹریلیا کا پاکستان آنا خوش آیند بات ہے،ثقلین مشتاق

کراچی : پوری قوم اس دورے کی منتظرہے،ثقلین مشتاق

کراچی : بابراعظم دنیا کا بہترین کھلاڑی ہیں،ثقلین مشتاق

آسٹریلیا کے خلاف سیریز سے متعلق پلاننگ کررہےہیں،ثقلین مشتاق

کراچی:کس طرح کی وکٹ ہمیں سپورٹ کریں گی یہ دیکھیں گے،ثقلین مشتاق

کراچی:آسٹریلیا کی ٹیم کو دیکھتے ہوئےاپنی ٹیم بناٸیں گے،ثقلین مشتاق

کراچی:مجھے بھی پہلے کم وقت کےلیے کوچ بنایا گیا تھا،ثقلین مشتاق

کراچی:محمد یوسف کی صلاحیتوں پرسب کو بھروسہ ہے،ثقلین مشتاق

محمد یوسف ہاٸی پرفارمنس سینٹر میں بھی کام کررہے ہیں،ثقلین مشتاق

کراچی:بطور ہیڈ کوچ ہر شخص چاہتا ہے کہ اسے ایک ٹیم ملے،ثقلین مشتاق

کراچی:ہوم سیریز کا فاٸدہ ضرور ہوتا ہےلیکن آسٹریلیا ٹاپ ٹیم ہے،ثقلین مشتاق

ہمیں اپنی تیاری مکمل کرنی ہوگی،ہیڈ کوچ قومی کرکرٹ ٹیم ثقلین مشتاق