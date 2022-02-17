Alia Bhatt opens up about her relationship with beau Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt talked about her relationship with actor Ranbir Kapoor who she's ‘deeply in love’ with.
In a recent interview with Indian Express, Alia said that she ‘believe in the relationship’ with Ranbir.
She said, “There is nothing to hide. There is a time in your life when you feel you shouldn’t speak about it--you’re too protective of it, or you are not sure, or you don’t want to talk about personal things in life."
"It is not like I am plastering my relationship on every wall in the city or the country, but there’s also nothing to hide. I am not going to lie that I am not in a relationship. In terms of my age also, I have gone past the point where I would hide it."
The Raazi actress also talked about herself being a really ‘romantic’ person during the interview and revealed that she’s a ‘pyaar kia to darna kya (there’s nothing to fear if you’re in love)' type of person.
"Of course, I am in a relationship and I am very happy and deeply in love with Ranbir and I believe in the relationship," she also admitted.
"At the moment, I am a very ‘dil wala’ (hearty) person. I am a little bit of a romantic in that sense, ‘pyaar kiya toh darna kya (there's nothing to fear if you're in love)’ types,” the 28-year-old actress added.
Before concluding she also added, “[Ranbir] is somebody I deeply love and look up to and feel very comfortable with. That’s the point of us dating for so many years. I am too comfortable to not talk about it."
