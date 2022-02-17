Alia Bhatt opens up about her relationship with beau Ranbir Kapoor

 
Thursday February 17, 2022
showbiz

Alia Bhatt says ‘there‘s nothing to hide’ about her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor

By Web Desk
February 17, 2022
 
Alia Bhatt talked about her relationship with actor Ranbir Kapoor who she's ‘deeply in love’ with.

In a recent interview with Indian Express, Alia said that she ‘believe in the relationship’ with Ranbir.

She said, “There is nothing to hide. There is a time in your life when you feel you shouldn’t speak about it--you’re too protective of it, or you are not sure, or you don’t want to talk about personal things in life." 

"It is not like I am plastering my relationship on every wall in the city or the country, but there’s also nothing to hide. I am not going to lie that I am not in a relationship. In terms of my age also, I have gone past the point where I would hide it."

The Raazi actress also talked about herself being a really ‘romantic’ person during the interview and revealed that she’s a ‘pyaar kia to darna kya (there’s nothing to fear if you’re in love)' type of person.

"Of course, I am in a relationship and I am very happy and deeply in love with Ranbir and I believe in the relationship," she also admitted. 

"At the moment, I am a very ‘dil wala’ (hearty) person. I am a little bit of a romantic in that sense, ‘pyaar kiya toh darna kya (there's nothing to fear if you're in love)’ types,” the 28-year-old actress added.

Before concluding she also  added, “[Ranbir] is somebody I deeply love and look up to and feel very comfortable with. That’s the point of us dating for so many years. I am too comfortable to not talk about it."