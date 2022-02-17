Queen's grandson Harry becomes 'good prince' for Americans

Prince Harry has won hearts of Americans with his one photo in which he can be seen holding the Super Bowl trophy after Meghan Markle's home team the Los Angeles Rams won the tournament.

The Queen's grandson, 37, was photographed when he visited the victorious Los Angeles Rams - his new hometown team - in the locker room to congratulate over their big win. The winning team shared the pictures to twitter.



The Duke of Sussex attracted massive applause from fans who were over the moon to see their favourite royal with trophy, with many saying how Americans love the "good prince".

One person, known on Twitter as, Vee, tweeted: "This tweet makes my heart sing. I love how much Americans love the good prince."

Another user, SussexSpartanMegHive, commented: "This is an amazing moment for LA! Their homegirl has brought home real royalty to their city....Nice pictures. One comment reads: "Harry looks LA cool."

Another wrote: "You have got the true royalty. That man is a gem!"

Twitter user, DaTrinigyl2, commented: "Congratulations on your win Rams good game. Love to see #PrinceHarry living his best life here in America and being embraced in his new hometown, what a wonderful welcome."

Bentpink wrote: "Yes Sir. The only royal we love."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making all efforts to boost their ratings in the US as the royal couple sees America as their new market after quitting the royal duties.