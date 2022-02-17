Prince Andrew branded ‘arrogant opportunist’ in scathing takedown for settlement

Prince Andrew’s settlement with his accuser Virginia Giuffre has ignited fury within the international media, with many outlets dubbing him an “arrogant opportunist.”
This claim has been made by royal expert Laura Schäfer and in her new piece for Bunte, stern, FOCUS Online she spoke of the Duke’s “crushing defeat.”
Royal expert and commentator Laura Schäfer addresses Prince Andrew’s crushing defeat in the lawsuit for her new piece with for Bunte, stern, FOCUS Online.
An excerpt from her piece reads, “It's a crushing defeat for the Prince. Andrew couldn't clear his name, couldn't prove his innocence.”
“Instead, he pays huge sums, may have to resort to money from the Queen's private coffers and has caused lasting damage to the entire Royal Family.”
