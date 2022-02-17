Ananya Panday touches upon her dad Chunky Panday’s equation with late Bappi Lahiri

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday recently talked about her father Chunky Panday’s equation with singer Bappi Lahiri who breathed his last on Tuesday night in Mumbai at the age of 69.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the Liger actor shared that her father credited the late singer for his career.



Ananya said, “We all are fans of his music. We feel like the industry has lost its golden charm. My dad always credits Bappi Da (for) giving him his career because he has composed my dad’s most iconic songs, be it Laal Dupatte Wali or Tutak Tutak. So my dad has such fond memories with him, and we will all miss him. But his music will live forever.”

Earlier Chunky had shared several throwback pictures with the late singer on his Instagram and paid tribute to him. He wrote, "I will miss you so much, my Dearest Bappi Da. Your Music will live with us Forever and ever. Thank you for making all our lives so melodious."

