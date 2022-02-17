Kanye West Donald Trump support was 'cry for help', says friend

Kanye West was mentally struggling before and during his marriage to Kim Kardashian.

In his new documentary, Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, Kanye admits that he often experiences episodes of sadness and depression, which make him suicidal.

"Even me, when I already had the house and the wife and the kids and the plaques…[I] would still have moments where I felt like, suicidal, would still have moments where I'm addicted to Percocets and don't even realize it, you know what I'm saying?" he says.

Documentary director Clarence Simmons reveals Kanye first suffered mentally when his mother passed Donda away in 2007. In 2018 he confirmed of being diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Right after this, Kanye came under fire for supporting Donald Trump.

"It was difficult watching Kanye on TV knowing he had issues with his mental health," says Simmons in the documentary. "They were calling him crazy, but to me it seemed like he was crying out for help. In the past, Kanye might have rubbed folks the wrong way, but for the first time it felt like he really lost the people."