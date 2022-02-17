Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar to get married on 19th Feb?

Farhan Akhtar may get married in an intimate ceremony before officially tying the knot with Shibani Dandekar as per the reports.
The reports by Hindustan Times suggests that the wedding will be a ‘only close friends and family’ affair and it will take place at Akhtar’s farmhouse.
The ceremony is going to be in ‘Maharashtrian’ according to reports.
A close source said, “The family has been extremely discreet about this wedding as they don’t want the media to turn up at the venue. Only family members have been invited. It is still unclear how things are planned, as everything is under wraps. But in most probability, it will be a Maharashtrian wedding.”
The family will leave for the wedding on the evening of 18th February as the ceremony will take place at daytime.
