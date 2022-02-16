Six terrorists gunned down by security forces in Balochistan's Buleda: ISPR

Armed security forces personnel riding in a military van. Photo: ISPR/ file

BULEDA: Security forces on Wednesday gunned down six terrorists in an exchange of fire during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Balochistan's Buleda, Director-General of the Iner Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar said.

"Six terrorists killed by security forces in heavy exchange of fire during an IBO on terrorist hideout in Buleda, Balochistan," tweeted the DG ISPR.

The spokesperson of the armed forces said that the terrorists were involved in recent terrorist activities in Kech.

The security forces had also recovered a "cache of arms and ammunition" from the terrorist hideout.

Terrorists martyr 10 soldiers in Balochistan

Last month, as many as 10 soldiers were martyred after terrorists opened fire at a security check post in Balochistan's Kech district.

The ISPR, in a statement, said the incident took place on the night between January 25 and 26, where one terrorist was killed and several others sustained injuries.

The security forces have apprehended three terrorists in follow up clearance operation, while they were still on the hunt for the perpetrators behind the incident.

"Armed forces are determined to eliminate terrorists from our soil no matter what the cost," the statement added.