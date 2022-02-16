Zoe Kravitz is excited to explore Catwoman's story in 'The Batman'

Zoe Kravitz on playing Selina Kyle - the Catwoman - in The Batman

Zoe Kravitz has opened up about her excitement while playing Selina Kyle - the Catwoman- as she could explore her back story in the upcoming The Batman.

The actress revealed in an interview by Screen Rant that it was ‘lovely’ to play Selena before directly jumping on Catwoman.

She said, "I mean, the character is so well developed in the script and I was really excited to explore her backstory and where she comes from, and the process that she goes through in terms of becoming closer to what will be Catwoman."

The High Fidelity star went on to talk about how audiences have only seen Catwoman’s character but never knew what circumstances led Selina to be the Catwoman.

She said audience will know more about Selina’s character in the upcoming The Batman.

"I think with these iconic characters that we all love so much, it can be overwhelming in terms of, 'Okay, now here's Catwoman'," said Kravitz.

"And I have this wonderful opportunity to slowly develop her and the audience gets to come on that journey with me. But you know, obviously learning all the combat and the way she moves and finding ways to hint at who she will become, it was a really fun process," the 33-year-old actress added.