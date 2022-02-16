Royal experts speculate on real reason for Prince Andrew’ settlement: ‘Why so hasty?’

Experts weigh in on Prince Andrew’s true motives for agreeing to a hasty meeting with his accuser Virginia Giuffre, despite only having demanded a trial days before.

A conversation surrounding the topic arose shortly after Prince Andrew’s formal statement went live and in the eyes of freelance writer R.S. Locke, the favourite prince might have decided to forgo the entire proceeding in a bid to protect the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations.

Locke issued their speculation in a tweet that read, "Prince Andrew was scheduled for a two-day deposition in London March 10 with the potential that even if they settled before trial, the deposition could be made public.”

"Plus the Queen’s Jubilee is June 2 Andrew was going to settle in one of those two windows. This made the most sense."