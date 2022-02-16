 
John Krasinski announces expected release date for 'A Quiet Place III'

By Web Desk
February 16, 2022
John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place III is happening and it is all set to release in 2025.

A Quiet Place III will be different from its spinoff – which is set for release in Sept 2023. It's spinoff is based in the same universe but will have different characters.

The Office actor made the announcement during a Paramount investor day presentation on Tuesday, February 15.

The third installment of A Quite Place is going to be a direct sequel of A Quiet Place 2. However, it is not confirmed if Krasinski or Emily Blunt will be joining the cast.

A Quiet Place is based in a dystopian world where people have to live in silence in order to survive from monsters having ultra-sensitive hearing.