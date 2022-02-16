Lamar Odom vows to reconnect with ex-wife Khloe Kardashian

Lamar Odom has vowed to ‘try his damndest’ to try and reconnect with his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian can expect to be contacted by her ex-husband Lamar Odom in the coming days after the former basketball player vowed to ‘try his damndest’ to try and reconnect with her.

Lamar’s admission came on Monday’s episode of Celebrity Big Brother, where he discussed his relationship with Khloe with fellow costars who suggested that he should reach out to her once he gets out of the house.

“Well, I’m going to try my damndest,” Lamar then stated.

Admitting that he didn’t treat her right when they were married, Lamar also said, “I've never thought about getting married again.”

“She has the right to never see me again for the things I put her through, but time moves on and people change. I would say I'm a lot more loyal now,” he further added.

Lamar and Khloe tied the knot all the way back in 2009 after dating each other for just a month. They were separated by 2013, and Khloe field for divorce in 2015 following Lamar’s near-fatal overdose.