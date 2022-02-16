Britney Spears puts luxury NYC condo on the market for THIS price: See here

A luxurious New York City penthouse once owned by Britney Spears at the peak of her stardom is up for sale for a staggering $7 million!
According to People magazine, the four-bedroom Manhattan property, aptly touted as the ‘Celebrity Penthouse in the Sky’, has been listed on the market by Ian Slater of Compass for a total of $6,995,000.
The penthouse was reportedly owned by Spears for a total of four years in the early aughts, and the Toxic hitmaker connected two units to get herself a sprawling 3,787-square-foot area to work with.
A press release shared with People also states that the condo was first owned by pop legend Cher in the 1980s, and later sold to Russell Simmons. Keith Richards then owned the penthouse for a while before it came to Spears.
The condo includes luxe features like elevator entrances to each of its four levels, an open floor plan with 12-foot ceilings, a wood-burning fireplace, a chef’s kitchen, a 400-square-foot terrace with views of the NYC skyline, generous closet space, a game room, etc.
Spears sold another of her homes earlier in February 2021.
