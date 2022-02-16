Gigi Hadid oozes charm in casual outfit during New York Fashion Week

Gigi Hadid looked nothing short of a vision in her latest appearance at Michael Kors Show on Tuesday.
The 26-year-old supermodel left onlookers awe-struck with her gorgeous appearance as she was seen leaving Michael Kors' Fall/Winter 2022 show and since then the fans cannot stop gushing over her grace.
For the event, Hadid opted for a casual look, dressing down in an oversized leather jacket, cropped sweater, white pants, and brown boots. She completed her look with a face mask and sunglasses.
Ahead of the show, which featured a live performance from Sure Thing singer Miguel, Kors also shared a video message with his supporters on Instagram, revealing that "lots of big city glamour" was in store.
To note, earlier in September, Hadid returned to the New York Fashion Week runway, and almost exactly one year since giving birth to daughter Khai, Hadid showed off her modeling prowess as she strutted across the catwalk at the Proenza Schouler show. The supermodel rocked a flowing, printed maxi dress worn under a half-zip vest while walking in the outdoor show.
Joe Little, of Majesty magazine, said the settlement was likely being welcomed by other members of the royal family...
Alia Bhatt talked about taking inspiration from Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai, and Madhuri Dixit for Dholida
An insider sheds light on the lifestyle of the ‘sad and reclusive’ Harry Potter actor Robbie Coltrane
Julia Fox popularity soared after Kanye West romance
Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey share twin sons
Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi is helping mum take care of brother