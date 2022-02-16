Julia Fox was asked by Kanye West to publicise romance in media

Julia Fox confesses Kanye West encouraged their romance be hyped in the media.

In a recent Instagram comment made by the Uncut Gems star, HollywoodUncloked captures Fox confessing that she was asked by Kanye to talk more about their romance to the media.

Fox's comment comes after a fan blasted her for dating Kanye for the sake of attention and fame.

"You talked about the man in the press like you all were married. Just desperate for the attention. Wasn't even 15mins, maybe like 2 mins of fame," he said.

"He f***ing wanted me to!!!!" responded Fox in protest.

Earlier, a source close to the rapper told Entertainment Tonight that Kanye is only dating Julia Fox to get estranged wife Kim Kardashian jealous.

"Kanye is trying to make Kim jealous by being very public with Julia," said the source.

"He is trying to make a point. Julia thinks Kanye is really cool and is also just enjoying the ride while it lasts," the source added.