Queen Elizabeth won't return Prince Andrew's titles and honours despite settlement

Prince Andrew's deal with Virginia Giuffre is unlikely to change his royal status, according to a royal expert.

Commenting on the out of court settlement between the Prince and Virgina, Omid Scobie said, "Today's news won't change Andrew's royal status — the honours he was stripped of won't be returned and he's still prohibited from using HRH."



Prince Andrew reached a financial settlement with Virginia Giuffre, the woman who accused him raping when she was young.

The sum will not be disclosed but lawyers for both confirmed that Andrew will make a “substantial donation” to Virginia's charity.

The deal came just weeks before Andrew was scheduled to sit for an intense deposition, in which he would have been questioned under oath by Giuffre’s lawyers.