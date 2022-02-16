Prince Harry poses for pictures with Cedric the Entertainer

Comedian Cedric the Entertainer posed for pictures with Prince Harry when the duo visited the Los Angeles Rams locker room after the team's victory on Sunday.
Cedric and the Duke of Sussex were invited to the locker room by Los Angeles Rams.
Taking to Twitter the comedian shared multiple photos from inside the locker room and Prince Harry,who watched Super Bowl with his cousin Princess Eugenie.
Harry's wife and two children were not present at the stadium outside Los Angeles.
The Duke of Sussex live in California along with his wife Meghan Markle and two children after stepping down from his royal duties.
Kim and Pete Davidson are not in hurry to get rid of each other as their romance heats up
Prince Harry's smile is said to have changed over the years
Lamar Odom admitted to have done wrong to Khloé Kardashian amid their marriage
Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone to finally head to Spain In March for Pathan's shoot
After ‘Dholida,’ second song titled ‘Jab Saiyaan’ from ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ has been unveiled today
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle landed in trouble with Romanian fans