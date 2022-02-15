Nicole Kidman's Valentine's Day wish for Keith Urban is all things love

Nicole Kidman didn't miss the perfect opportunity to our all her love over hubby Keith Urban on Valentine’s Day.
Taking to Instagram, the 54-year-old actor shared an adorable photo to give fans a glimpse of Kidman’s all cosy beach vacay with Urban.
“Sending you all so much love for #ValentinesDay today!” she wrote alongside the photo.
The couple has been married for 15 years and its bond is only getting stronger and deeper as she recently told CBS This Morning’s host Gayle King, “I met him (Urban) later in life and it's been the best thing that's ever happened to me. That man is the best thing that's ever happened to me.”
On the professional front the Big Little Lies star is making headlines as she has been nominated for Oscars in the Best Actress category for her performance in Being the Ricardos.
Pete Davidson reportedly 'handling the situation maturely’ amid Kanye West’s public jabs
Cardi B reveals the sweet and extravagant surprises from Offset
Royal family member of Japan Princess Yoko has been taken to the hospital after developing mild pneumonia
Deepika Padukone has said that intimacy is not the selling point of her latest film 'Gehraiyaan'
Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput showered some post Valentine's Day love on him on Tuesday
Jennifer Lopez’s ex, Alex Rodriguez, once vilified by Donald Trump, is now set to buy his hotel