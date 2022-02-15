Prince Andrew to make substantial donation to Virginia Giuffre's charity as per settlement

Prince Andrew has settled a civil sexual assault case brought against him in the US by Virginia Giuffre.

Court documents show the Duke of York will make a "substantial donation to Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights".



In a letter submitted to the US District Court on Tuesday, Giuffre’s lawyer David Boies wrote jointly with Andrew’s attorney to say that the parties had "reached a settlement in principle".



Andrew has also pledged to "demonstrate his regret for his association with [Jeffrey] Epstein" by supporting the "fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims."

Virginia Giuffre had been suing the UK's prince, claiming Andrew sexually assaulted her on three occasions when she was 17.

The Duke of York and his accuser have finally reached an out-of-court settlement, according to documents.

Prince Andrew had "never intended to malign Ms Giuffre's character" and that he recognised she had "suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks", according to the documents.

