Princess Eugenie seen as hope to mend Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's family feud

Princess Eugenie is viewed to be Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's saving grace for mending their estranged relationship with the royal family.
After Princess Eugenie and Prince Harry were spotted over the weekend watching the Super Bowl, it was said that the princess could help “heal the rift” as she seems to be the only royal to have kept in touch with the Duke of Sussex.
Daily Mail Editor Richard Eden noted that Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice are "two of the very few members of the Royal Family still on friendly terms" and could "prove useful intermediaries in the tumultuous months and years ahead".
Furthermore, royal author Phil Dampier said: "If there is going to be an emissary, or an intermediary, between Harry and the Royal Family back home, she could well fit the bill.
“I’m sure when they met in LA, they would have talked about the situation – and I’m sure she’ll be trying to smooth things over."
Prince Harry's smile is said to have changed over the years
Lamar Odom admitted to have done wrong to Khloé Kardashian amid their marriage
Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone to finally head to Spain In March for Pathan's shoot
After ‘Dholida,’ second song titled ‘Jab Saiyaan’ from ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ has been unveiled today
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle landed in trouble with Romanian fans
Pete Davidson reportedly 'handling the situation maturely’ amid Kanye West’s public jabs