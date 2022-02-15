Princess Eugenie seen as hope to mend Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's family feud

File Footage





Princess Eugenie is viewed to be Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's saving grace for mending their estranged relationship with the royal family.

After Princess Eugenie and Prince Harry were spotted over the weekend watching the Super Bowl, it was said that the princess could help “heal the rift” as she seems to be the only royal to have kept in touch with the Duke of Sussex.

Daily Mail Editor Richard Eden noted that Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice are "two of the very few members of the Royal Family still on friendly terms" and could "prove useful intermediaries in the tumultuous months and years ahead".

Furthermore, royal author Phil Dampier said: "If there is going to be an emissary, or an intermediary, between Harry and the Royal Family back home, she could well fit the bill.

“I’m sure when they met in LA, they would have talked about the situation – and I’m sure she’ll be trying to smooth things over."