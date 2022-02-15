Julia Fox's NYFW runway look draws comparisons with Kim Kardashian

Julia Fox drew comparisons to Kim Kardashian as she opened LaQuan Smith's New York Fashion Week show

Julia Fox once again drew comparisons to ex-Kanye West’s estranged wife Kim Kardashian’s fashion as she opened LaQuan Smith’s New York Fashion Week show.

After the show, Fox told The Associated Press of her split with Ye. “I love Kanye. We’re still very good friends and I wish him nothing but the best,” she said.

The breakup with Fox after six weeks of dating came as Ye has ranted on social media about Kardashian and her new beau Pete Davidson.

On Sunday night, Valentine’s Day, he posted a truckload of red roses he had delivered to the Hidden Hills, California, mansion where Kim lives with their four children. It’s a home they once shared.

Elsewhere at NYFW, Smith, the designer, honoured his beloved late mentor, Andre Leon Talley, with a moment of silence Monday night inside a century-old private club.

His guests scattered around rooms at the Down Town Association, among the city’s oldest private clubs, Smith put out a refined yet still signature sexy collection full of sparkle in gold, blue and red, and tiny minis with carved out cut-outs in all the right places.

To open Smith’s show, Fox wore a high-neck, long-sleeve black evening dress with cut-outs at the midriff, chest and back that hugged her body at the 163-year-old club in the Financial District.

The women who buy his clothes, Smith said, are “all about being the centre of attention.”

The 33-year-old Smith, a Queens native, established his namesake brand in 2013. He has dressed Beyoncé, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Kardashian West and Hailey Bieber. - AP