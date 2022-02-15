Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput reveals that love for food got her the 'love of her life'

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput in a cheeky post revealed that her love for food got her the love of her life.
Mira on Tuesday posted a close up shot of her husband on her Instagram wearing a red shirt and showered love on her beau, writing “I love you” in the caption.
She further added an adorable note, “Last bite for a handsome husband' My love for food got me the love of my life you think? #howdidigetsolucky?”
The couple was spotted hand in hand leaving a restaurant in Mumbai on the night of Valentine’s. Mira also shared a picture of bouquet in her stories gifted to her by Kabir Singh actor.
Kapoor married Mira in July, 2015. Both are parents to two kids, a daughter Misha and son Zain.
