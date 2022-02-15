Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput reveals that love for food got her the 'love of her life'

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput showered some post Valentine's Day love on him on Tuesday

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput in a cheeky post revealed that her love for food got her the love of her life.

Mira on Tuesday posted a close up shot of her husband on her Instagram wearing a red shirt and showered love on her beau, writing “I love you” in the caption.

She further added an adorable note, “Last bite for a handsome husband' My love for food got me the love of my life you think? #howdidigetsolucky?”

The couple was spotted hand in hand leaving a restaurant in Mumbai on the night of Valentine’s. Mira also shared a picture of bouquet in her stories gifted to her by Kabir Singh actor.

Kapoor married Mira in July, 2015. Both are parents to two kids, a daughter Misha and son Zain.