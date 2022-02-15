Jimmy Kimmel’s son wears ‘Ghostbusters’ costume to remember late Ivan Reitman

Jimmy Kimmel is melting hearts with his heart-touching tribute for the late filmmaker Ivan Reitman.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Jimmy Kimmel Live host dropped an adorable photo of his four-year-old son William Billy John as he donned signature costume from the director’s famed movie Ghostbusters.

“May the great #IvanReitman rest in peace - as long as little boys believe in ghosts, your work will never be forgotten,” Kimmel wrote alongside the photo as he remembered the director who died in his sleep on Saturday at the age of 75.

Earlier, actor Mindy Kaling took to Twitter to mourn the death of the well-acclaimed filmmaker.

“Ivan Reitman was old school in the best way, and kind. I loved working with him. It’s sad he’s gone, it makes me feel older and like my childhood movies are more faraway than ever. RIP,” expressed the 42-year-old actor.

Kumail Nanjiani also dubbed him as a ‘legend’ as he expressed grief over the sudden demise of Reitman.



