Julia Fox says life was ‘hectic and serious’ with Kanye West following split

Julia Fox’s life with Kanye West was ‘hectic’ and ‘difficult’, according to the Uncut Gems actress’ own admission.
Talking to The Cut for an interview just before breaking up with West, Fox shared that everything is much more ‘serious’ when she’s with Kanye.
“I’ve never been operating at the level that Ye is. Everything is much more amplified, and everything feels much more serious,” she said.
Fox also shared how being with Kanye could be ‘difficult’ and ‘hectic’, saying, “When I’m with Ye… Even when I’m with my son, it’s also very difficult. It feels like you’re just going with the flow, but the flow is very hectic, if that makes sense.”
She went on to explain, “It’s a lot of last-minute decisions or deciding to go somewhere at the last minute and activating when needed.”
