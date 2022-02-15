Kanye West ‘focused’ on his family amid breakup with Julia Fox

Kanye West is done with his romance with Julia Fox and is now completely focused on his family and children

Kanye West is done with his romance with Julia Fox and is now completely focused on his family and children, a source close to the rapper told Page Six.

According to insiders, the Donda rapper is completely focused on getting his family and music back on track amid the ‘breakup’.

“Ye is focused on finishing Donda 2, and as he’s very publicly stated, his love of family comes first. And bringing him closer to his children is all he cares about right now,” said the insider.

Yet another source shared that Fox and West were “always just a vibe” and since theirs was an ‘open relationship’, “There’s nothing to ‘break off.’”

Despite the insiders claims, reps for Fox confirmed her split with West on Monday, saying that they remain good friends and collaborators but are ‘no longer together’.

The breakup announcement came a day after West took to Instagram over the weekend to lash out against several people, including his estranged wife Kim Kardashian’s new beau Pete Davidson. He also sent flowers to Kardashian on Valentine’s Day.