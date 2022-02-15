Princess Yoko hospitalized for pneumonia following COVID diagnosis

The royal family member of Japan Princess Yoko has been taken to the hospital after developing mild pneumonia amidst her COVID struggle, as confirmed by the Imperial Household agency.

The 38-year-old has been caught up in a severe health scare as she tested positive for the virus this Tuesday after a sore throat.

Before being shifted to the University of Tokyo hospital, the Princess had been receiving medical treatment at a facility within the Imperial Palace.

Her highness is among the first royal members to have contracted the deadly virus.

Sixth wave of the virus has hit the country, involving the latest variant, Omicron.

Yoko has not made any public appearances since a while.

Fans are praying for her speedy recovery.