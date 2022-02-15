Princess Yoko hospitalized for pneumonia following COVID diagnosis

The royal family member of Japan Princess Yoko has been taken to the hospital after developing mild pneumonia amidst her COVID struggle, as confirmed by the Imperial Household agency.
The 38-year-old has been caught up in a severe health scare as she tested positive for the virus this Tuesday after a sore throat.
Before being shifted to the University of Tokyo hospital, the Princess had been receiving medical treatment at a facility within the Imperial Palace.
Her highness is among the first royal members to have contracted the deadly virus.
Sixth wave of the virus has hit the country, involving the latest variant, Omicron.
Yoko has not made any public appearances since a while.
Fans are praying for her speedy recovery.
Trevor Noah, The Daily Show, will be the featured entertainer for the White House Correspondents dinner
Travis Scott partied over the weekend with an influencer, days after Kylie Jenner gave birth to their second child
Tyrese Gibson’s mother passed away after remaining in the ICU with pneumonia and Covid-19
‘Thank you for filling our hearts with love,’ Shilpa Shetty wrote in the caption of the video she posted for baby...
Princess Yoko of Japan tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday
Jimmy Kimmel paid a heart-touching tribute to the late filmmaker Ivan Reitman