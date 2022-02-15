Arjun Kapoor teases Malaika Arora on Valentine’s Day post

Arjun Kapoor took a jibe at his ladylove Malaika Arora as she posted a picture with him on Valentine’s Day.

The Half Girlfriend actor reacted to Arora’s Valentine’s day post writing, "Love how I send you a picture and you beat me to it and post it."

“Guilty," the actress responded to her beau’s story.

The couple celebrated Valentine’s day as they posted pictures of them together on their respected social media accounts.

The 48 year old actress shared a picture with Arjun giving her a forehead kiss. She captioned the picture, “Mine.”

On the other hand, Arjun posted an adorable picture with his girlfriend on Instagram.

He wrote, "Ain't no sunshine when she's gone. It's not warm when she's away. Ain't no sunshine when she's gone. And she's always gone too long. Anytime she's goes away..."