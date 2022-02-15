Kanye West tells Kim Kardashian he is her 'number one fan!'

Kanye West will not let Kim Kardashian go without a fight.

After the rapper leaked private chats with the estranged wife, Kim allegedly sent him another text complaining why is he sharing her text messages on his Instagram.

"Why can't you keep our conversations private???" an irritated Kim asks Kanye.

"Cause I got a text message from my favourite person in the world. I'm your number one fan. Why wouldn't I tell anyone!!!!" replies Kanye in an attempt to win Kim over once again.

The posts have ever since been deleted by the rapper.

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in Feb 2021. The father-of-four on the other hand, is insistent on getting his family back.