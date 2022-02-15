 
Tuesday February 15, 2022
By Web Desk
February 15, 2022
Shakira celebrates Valentine’s Day with her boyfriend Gerard Piqué

Gorgeous Colombian singer, Shakira’s Valentine’s Day celebration is off to a good start as she shared a breathtaking picture of herself and her boyfriend Gerard Piqué.

Taking to Instagram, the Waka Waka singer shared a swoon-worthy snap of herself and her beau and has sent the internet into a meltdown.

Sharing the picture, the 45-year-old singer wrote, “Happy Valentine’s Day!”

For the day out, the She-Wolf singer opted a stunning black ensemble and completed her look with a red lip shade. On the other hand, Piqué can be seen wearing a black suit which complimented well with Shakira’s look.

Meanwhile, fans have poured in love after Shakira shared the adorable post.