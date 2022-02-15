Kim Kardashian warns Kanye West of consequences if Pete Davidson gets hurt

Kim Kardashian is standing up for her boyfriend Pete Davidson against estranged husband Kanye West.

Turning to his Instagram on Tuesday, the 44-year-old rapper showed off a screenshot from his recent conversation with Kim, where the diva is seen requesting husband to stop creating a hostile environment for her SNL funnyman.

“U are creating a dangerous and scary environment and someone will hurt Pete and this will all be your fault,” Kardashian wrote to the hip-hop icon.

West, who refers to Davidson, 28, as “Skete,” wrote in a caption, “UPON MY WIFE’S REQUEST PLEASE NOBODY DO ANYTHING PHYSICAL TO SKETE IM GOING TO HANDLE THE SITUATION MYSELF.”\

In another picture, Kanye captioned. “And I listened to you and told everyone to make sure nothing physical happens to Skete.”

Both of these posts have since been deleted by the rapper.