Mohib Mirza promises laughter with 'Ishrat Made In China' trailer

Mohib Mirza is gearing up to leave his audience in splits!

Powered by Geo Films, the Dukhtar star is all-set to welcomes families in cinemas with comedy flick Ishrat Made In China. The film also stars Sanam Saeed in a lead role and Hassan Sheheryar Yasin (HSY) as the antagonist. Other stars in the film enlist Sara Loren, Ali Kazmi, Shamoon Abbasi, Nayyar Ejaz, Shabbir Jan, Imam Syed, Salman Saqib (Mani) and Mustafa Chaudhry.

In the two-and-a-half minute trailer, fans can spot Mohib aka Ishrat flying ti China in order to change his fortune but ends up in trouble with local mafia.

The film is said to be a adapted from 2006 satirical TV series Ishrat Baji,

