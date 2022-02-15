 
close
Tuesday February 15, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Mohib Mirza promises laughter with 'Ishrat Made In China' trailer

Mohib Mirza joined by Sanam Saeed for upcoming comedy flick

By Web Desk
February 15, 2022
Mohib Mirza promises laughter with Ishrat Made In China trailer
Mohib Mirza promises laughter with 'Ishrat Made In China' trailer

Mohib Mirza is  gearing up to leave his audience in splits!

Powered by Geo Films, the Dukhtar star is all-set to welcomes families in cinemas with comedy flick  Ishrat Made In China. The film also stars Sanam Saeed in a lead role and Hassan Sheheryar Yasin (HSY) as the antagonist. Other stars in the film enlist Sara Loren, Ali Kazmi, Shamoon Abbasi, Nayyar Ejaz, Shabbir Jan, Imam Syed, Salman Saqib (Mani) and Mustafa Chaudhry.

In the two-and-a-half minute trailer, fans can spot Mohib aka Ishrat flying ti China in order to change his fortune but ends up in trouble with local mafia.

The film is said to be a adapted from 2006 satirical TV series Ishrat Baji, 