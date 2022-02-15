Sanya Malhotra talks about emotional challenges she faced while filming ‘Love Hostel’

Sanya Malhotra talks about her upcoming crime thriller Love Hostel with actor Vikrant Massey and how playing her character was ‘emotionally taxing’.
"It was a difficult film for me to shoot because it was emotionally quite taxing. I'd joke with friends that I had to take therapy simultaneously— the film is that powerful. It is an emotionally heavy film but one which I truly enjoyed being a part of," says Pagglait star.
Love Hostel is a story about a rebellious couple Jyoti and Ashu played by Malhotra and Massey, who are on a run for life as they are being followed by a ruthless mercenary played by Bobby Doel.
The 29-year-old actress added, "This film pushed me to a place where I hadn't ventured before. It's a tough role; it required me to be in a certain state of mind. The film is also something one hasn't seen onscreen before. It was a truly exhilarating experience.”
Directed by Shanker Raman, the film deals with the subject of honor killing surrounding two lovers who fight bloodshed and killings.
