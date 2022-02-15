Ayeza Khan pens mushy note for Danish Taimoor

Ayeza Khan serves major couple goals with her husband, Danish Taimoor, in a recent snap.
On Tuesday, taking to Instagram the Mere Paas Tum Ho actress has shared a romantic picture with Danish and penned a loved-filled message in a post.
Sharing the picture, the 31-year-old actress wrote, “I have loved you for a thousand years I'll love you for a thousand more.”
In the shared picture, the lovebirds can be seen pouring love on each other. The Pyarey Afzal actress was seen dressed in a gorgeous black ensemble. On the other hand, the Deewangi actor looked dapper wearing a black suit, with a silver shirt which went well with Ayeza’s look.
Meanwhile, fans also showered their love for the couple and complimented them in the comment section.
