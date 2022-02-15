Eminem's daughter Hailie supports father's Super Bowl performance

 
Tuesday February 15, 2022
By Web Desk
February 15, 2022
Eminem is finding support in daughter Hailie Jade who arrives in Los Angeles to cheer her father's halftime performance.

The social media influencer turned to her Instagram to share a view of the SoFi Stadium from up top. 

"here for the halftime show, staying for stafford," captioned Hailie for her   2.4 million Instagram fans.

The appearance comes as one of the rare times when Hailie talks about her father. On Super Sunday, Eminem performed with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar  and Mary J. Blige.