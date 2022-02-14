Bipasha Basu pens a heartwarming note for hubby Karan Singh Grover on Valentine’s Day

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are celebrating the Valentine’s Day and their social media presence is making their fans gush over the couple’s romantic journey over the years.

Taking to Instagram, the Raaz famed starlet penned a heartwarming note for her husband and wrote about knowing the meaning of love after meeting him.

The Race actress also dropped adorable, loved-up photos with Karan and wrote, "He is Love Never knew true love till I met @iamksgofficial . Love makes you laugh. Love makes you happy. Love keeps you content. Love makes you strong. Love inspires you . Love protects you. Love respects you. Love is proud of you. Love doesn’t judge you. Love makes you glow. Love cares for every emotion of yours. Love is your best friend. Love makes all things tough easy."

She further added, "I can go on and on and on. Wish everyone finds their one true love. Happy Valentines Day to all and to my love @iamksgofficial."

Bipasha and Karan, who tied the knot in 2016, recently appeared in the Kapil Sharma Show over the weekend.