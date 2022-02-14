Justin, Hailey Bieber's double date with Kendall, Devin steals spotlight at Super Bowl

The Super Bowl turned into a perfect double day when Justin and Hailey Bieber was joined by their pal Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend Devin Booker.

The lovebirds stole the spotlight at SoFi Stadium in California on Sunday as they all cheered for Los Angeles Rams as it bagged the title of champions for the second time.



The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum was spotted donning casual white tee paired with black jeans as she sat beside her pal Hailey who looked gorgeous in short button up top which contrasted with her vibrant hairs, tied up in a ponytail.



Both the divas looked stunning in nude makeover as they enjoyed the big game with their beaus.

Meanwhile, the Baby hit-maker flaunted his handsomeness in an all white attire with black sunglasses.

The NBA star, on the other hand wore a black jacket over a white shirt. He was also wearing dark goggles and silver chain around his neck.