Queen heartbreak as Valentine's Day empty without Prince Philip's 'gestures'

This Valentine's Day is said to give the Queen a heartache as it is the first that she is spending without her late husband Prince Philip.

According to royal author Phil Dampier, the late Duke of Edinburgh would treat the Queen with touching presents that had special meaning.

Speaking to The Sun he shared that the Prince would even make some gifts himself.

"Throughout the years he’s done so many touching things which the Queen will undoubtedly miss this year," he said.

"He was always very good at doing some touching things for her.

"Some of the gifts that he gave her, he made himself."

He added that the Queen "always kept in her handbag" a small metal makeup kit that Philip had lovingly made and shared that he also gave jewelry to his wife.

"In terms of jewellery and things like that she had access to the family jewels and all sorts of things - but once he gave her a bracelet with stones from his mother's tiara as a present.

"He would always have a personal touch or family significance would be the kind of things that they would exchange."