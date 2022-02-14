Meghan Markle, Prince Harry called out for ‘insulting silence’ after ‘Queen Camilla’ bid

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s decision to remain silent following the release of Queen Elizbeth’s sincere plea to make Camilla a Queen Consort after her passing has been called into question.



In a piece for Fabulous, royal author and biographer Tom Bower branded the silence ‘utterly insulting’ towards the Queen.



In his piece for the site, he also went on to write, "Their insult was surely deliberate.”

"It has been said by a number of people that Harry has always disliked Camilla and blamed her for wrecking his parents’ marriage.

Before concluding he also added, "Perhaps the Sussexes’ deafening silence is Meghan’s way of declaring war. It is believed that she has never liked Camilla, and I am sure the feelings are reciprocated."

This claim comes amid reports that a slimmed-down monarchy would see Prince Charles sharing his coronation day with wife Duchess Camilla, in a bid to lower financial pressure on taxpayers.