Kareena Kapoor's Valentine's Day with Saif Ali Khan is all things love: pic

Kareena Kapoor left fans swooning over her cosy Valentine’s Day celebration with her ‘forever two'.

Taking to Instagram on February 14, Bebo dropped a candid photo of her hubby Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan as she kick-started her day.

The Sacred Games actor can be seem wearing a casual pink tee and spectacles in the photo as gives off a puzzled look.

The little munchkin, on the other hand, seems all hyped-up as he munches on some ice cream.

The five-year-old boy gave thumbs to his mum, who was busy capturing the adorable moment.

“Is it Valentine’s Day? Ok then lets ice cream…#forever two Saifu and Tim Tim” wrote the Jab We Met actor alongside the post.

The couple sparked chemistry while making Tashan and tied the knot in October, 2012. They share two sons –Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan.