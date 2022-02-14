Kanye West, Julia Fox fuel breakup rumors after tearful airport snaps: report

Kanye West and Julia Fox have started fueling breakup rumours following tearful shots of the solo LAX ensemble.
The pictures that began fan speculation showcase Fox jetting out of LAX solo, seemingly teary-eyed.
This speculation has arisen shortly after Fox’s Instagram appeared stripped of photos alongside Kanye.
Shortly thereafter Fox was seen liking a photo from Kanye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian.
Even Kanye’s constant pinning away at photos of his kids and ex-wife have added to the mix.
This claim comes shortly after E-News sources stepped forward with revelations of there being something wrong in paradise and admitted, “Julia is a mom first and her family and work obligations are in New York.”
“Ye [Kanye] did express he wanted her in Los Angeles, but she couldn't take that on. Although they remain close, their relationship has evolved."
At the same time, however, "When she's not around, he reverts back to his old ways with social media outbursts and public antics."
