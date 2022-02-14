The Queen gives royal approval to Kate Middleton’s special TV debut

The Queen has shown her approval of Kate Middleton’s special appearance on CBeebies Bedtime Story

The Queen has shown her approval of Kate Middleton’s special appearance on CBeebies Bedtime Story on Sunday evening where she read Jill Tomlinson's children's book The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark, reported Hello magazine.

The Duchess of Cambridge came across as a natural at bedtime story-telling, seemingly from her experience of reading to her own three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

While Middleton chose to read a book she remembered from her childhood, the Queen made her approval known on Instagram, where Her Majesty’s official account hit the like button on the Cambridge’s official page about the show.

Royal fans also made their love apparent on the post, with one writing, “Diana was the people’s princess. You are the children’s princess! So proud of the work you and William are doing!”

Another chimed in, saying, “I do think she is a wonderful role model for children everywhere.”

Middleton’s appearance on the BBC show marked her TV debut.