Queen Elizabeth’s desire to title Camilla as Queen generates ‘completely split opinion’

Royal experts recently weighed in on why Queen Elizabeth’s sincere request to hail Camilla as Queen Consort was such that “no one saw it coming.”



This claim has been analyzed by Daily Mirror’s royal editor Russell Myers on Pod Save The Queen podcast.

In the conversation with host Zoe Forsey, he claimed, “It was a bombshell. This is absolutely extraordinary. I don’t think anyone saw this coming.”



“There had been some rumours flying around recently that something was going to happen.”

“But I definitely didn’t think it was imminent and I certainly didn’t think that the announcement would be made on Accession Day.”

The journalist also pointed towards the polling over the Queen Camilla bid and added, “It is a big, big issue that has really, really split opinion.”

“You go right back to when Charles and Camilla got married in 2005. The Palace were heavily briefing that she would only ever be known as Princess Consort. She wouldn’t be Queen.”