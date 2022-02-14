Wendy Williams claps back at ‘disgruntled’ advisor who branded her ‘of unsound mind’

Wendy Williams hits back against the ‘disgruntled’ advisor who raised questions about her mental sanity and had her liquid assets frozen.



The talk show host called out her former advisor and referenced Wells Fargo’s decision to freeze her bank accounts in a court new document obtained by Page Six.

It reads, “This request for relief arises from, among other things, Wells Fargo’s failure and refusal to reopen my personal, business, deferred compensation and investment accounts and unfreeze my financial assets, which has caused and is causing imminent and irreparable financial harm to myself, my family and my business.”



“For more than two weeks, Wells Fargo has repeatedly denied my requests to access my financial assets, which total over several million dollars.”

Before concluding she also admitted, “I have submitted multiple written requests to Wells Fargo and I have visited various Wells Fargo branches in the South Florida area in an effort to resolve this matter outside of the courtroom.”