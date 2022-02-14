PHOTOS: Rihanna oozes charm in bright red robe with A$AP Rocky

Singer Rihanna looked nothing short of a vision in the latest pictures as she adorned her growing baby bump with a bright red robe.



The singing sensation and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky were spotted together at Rihanna's Savage X Fenty store in Los Angeles and since then the fans just can't stop gushing over their looks.



For the night out, Rihanna opted a bright red robe from her own brand to surprise the shoppers and styled it with matching heels. The Love on the Brain singer covered her growing baby bulge and utilized the hood of the robe to cover her hair, which was kept in a sleek ponytail.

Meanwhile, Rocky wore a gray suit adorned with sparkles, which he paired with a white dress shirt and a black tie underneath. The Praise the Lord artist also rocked red and silver sneakers, which went well with Rihanna's look.

Together, the couple posed in front of mannequins from Rihanna's Savage X Fenty's new Valentine's Day collection.

Rihanna, who is expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky is winning the hearts of fans with her killer looks since they demanded the star to share more about her upcoming baby.