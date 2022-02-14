BTS’ J-Hope fawns over2022 Superbowl half-time performances: ‘Goosebumps guys’

BTS’ J-Hope takes fans on an intimate ride as he sings and hums along to the performances being given ented by iconic stars for the Super bowl half-time show in 2022.

The singer shared his live reactions and feedback on his official Instagram account and it included a collection of nine reels in total where the South Korean heartthrob could be seen gushing over the performances, singers, showmanship and bling.

The first reel features a performance by Snoop Dogg and his electric blue suit and is linked at the top in angel emojis.

The second reel includes a swift look into Kendrick Lamar’s set with Snoop Dogg as well as J-Hope’s side hype about there being a ‘Party’ in ‘California’ and even vocal shows of excitement and exasperation.



The third and fourth reel offers vocal reactions by J-Hope as well as an aerial view into Mary J. Blige star-studded performance, quite literally.



The fifth set clip featuring Dr. Dre the other hand seems to have left J-Hope utterly shocked and included the text “what the…”

The show’s next performance of Lose Yourself even had the singer giggling into his seat with ‘goosebumps’ at one point.

J-Hope closed his entire intimate look into the performances by adding the performers’ social media handles, as well as angel and prayer emojis.



