Sunday February 13, 2022
Prince Harry was already informed of Queen's Camilla announcement?

By Web Desk
February 13, 2022
Prince Harry, who remained  mum on  Queen's recent move about Charles' wife, was  taken back by Queen's Camilla announcement, claimed a royal expert.

Richard Kay, a royal expert, wrote in the Mail that Harry may have been taken aback by the decision. Prince Charles spoke to both his sons about the change in the weeks leading up to the announcement.

It is understood he personally called the Duke of Sussex to tell him about upgraded Camilla's future title from Princess Consort to Queen Consort in an "extraordinary" message last week.

The expert wrote: "It is entirely possible that Harry was taken aback by his grandmother's announcement.

'William was not part of the decision-making process, so it is, therefore, extremely unlikely Harry was.'

Neither of the princes shared public statements immediately after the Queen's announcement, although William was reportedly 'supportive' of the decision. Meanwhile, Harry paid tribute to his mum Diana when he broke his silence four days after the announcement.