Liam Payne gushes over 4-year-old son Bear's 'sneaky' move to miss school

Liam Payne was left amazed to see his son Bear, 4, make sneaky moves so that he could take a day off from school.

During his Instagram Live on Friday, the One Direction alum gave an insight into his adorable bond with the his boy, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Cheryl Cole.

Gushing over his little munchkin, the 28-year-old singer expressed that his son is getting ‘quite smart’ as he recalled a ‘sneaky’ move of the boy.

“He (Bear) went to school the other day and he didn't want to go, and I think he learned that if you have Covid you don't have to go to school, which is quite sneaky but also quite smart,” recalled Payne.

“He figured out if he pretended to say 'I've got the virus' then he would get the day off school,” he added.

“Apparently it went so far as to him telling the teacher... I didn't even know what a virus was when I was four, sneaky,” the LP1 singer continued expressed.

“He did get a telling off for it, but I kind of have to give him props for it as well, because my pretending to get off school when I was a kid was not that extravagant.”

'I'm not proud of him in a way, but I'm happy with the level of deviousness, childish deviousness,” he said.