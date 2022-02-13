 Pooja Hedge celebrates her mom’s birthday in luxurious style: See 

Bollywood star Pooja Hegde lays the table for her mother’s 60th birthday in Maldives amid her family vacation in 13 years.
Pooja is currently on a vacay with her family and is having the time of her life exploring the beauty of the Tropical Paradise.
Hegde looked aesthetic in a white gown as she enjoyed a delicious supper with her loved ones at a sea-facing resort.
The birthday preparations were lavish.
They served as an example of one happy family and a light for each other in good and bad days.
Taking to Instagram, the Housefull 4 actress shared some gorgeous snaps from the unique occasion and wrote, “The table was set, the light was beautiful and we sat and celebrated alongside the ocean. Happy 60th Birthday Mom. Hope the birthday was as special as you”.
It was a lovely evening with the sun setting away.
