Ali Fazal heaps on praises for ‘Death on the Nile’ co-star Gal Gadot: ‘A giving actor!’

Ali Fazal stars alongside Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer and others in ‘Death on the Nile’

By Web Desk
February 13, 2022
Indian actor Ali Fazal, who is making waves with his stunning acting even in Hollywood, recently opened up on working with Gal Gadot in hotly-unveiled film Death on the Nile.

During his conversation with Pinkvilla, the Fast and Furious 7 actor shared that the Wonder Woman star is not only punctual but also a ‘very giving actor.’

The 35-year-old told the outlet, “She's very kind. She's also someone who in such a short span has skyrocketed to stardom, especially after playing Wonder Woman and all the other characters and being a part of DC in such a big way.”

“But, for her to come back from there into something like this (Death on the Nile) which is a classic whodunit, classic film, she's a very giving actor,” he added.

Moreover, the Mirzapur actor also spilled the beans on getting a ‘little crush’ on Annette Bening while filming.

“She's just beautiful. I think I had a little crush on her,” he admitted. “We have seen her forever in the movies and I had some very interesting conversations with her."