Ali Fazal heaps on praises for ‘Death on the Nile’ co-star Gal Gadot: ‘A giving actor!’

Indian actor Ali Fazal, who is making waves with his stunning acting even in Hollywood, recently opened up on working with Gal Gadot in hotly-unveiled film Death on the Nile.
During his conversation with Pinkvilla, the Fast and Furious 7 actor shared that the Wonder Woman star is not only punctual but also a ‘very giving actor.’
The 35-year-old told the outlet, “She's very kind. She's also someone who in such a short span has skyrocketed to stardom, especially after playing Wonder Woman and all the other characters and being a part of DC in such a big way.”
“But, for her to come back from there into something like this (Death on the Nile) which is a classic whodunit, classic film, she's a very giving actor,” he added.
Moreover, the Mirzapur actor also spilled the beans on getting a ‘little crush’ on Annette Bening while filming.
“She's just beautiful. I think I had a little crush on her,” he admitted. “We have seen her forever in the movies and I had some very interesting conversations with her."
