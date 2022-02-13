Prince Harry, Meghan Markle won't join Prince Charles on balcony after coronation

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are likely to be snubbed on Prince Charles' coronation day.
Royal sources reveal that Prince Charles would only be joined by Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their kids on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during a 'slimmed-down' coronation ceremony.
Charles' younger son Harry and his wife Meghan Markle would not join the royals.
A source told the Mail On Sunday that Charles does not want to be spendthrift when it comes to his coronation, and wants plans to be 'far cheaper' than Her Majesty's ceremony, which cost £1.57million
A source said: 'It will be a slimmed-down Monarchy on display throughout.
"I wouldn't be surprised to see just Charles and Camilla, Kate and William and their children on the Buckingham Palace balcony afterwards'."
